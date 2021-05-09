Keith & Keith Funeral Home
Lorene Mildred Lizee passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 27, 2021 at the age of 98. She was born Lorene Sartin on November 8, 1922 in Ava, Missouri. After losing both of her parents at a young age, she went to live with her aunt, Nellie Sartin and her family. She had one older brother, Alva, whom she was separated from after her parents had passed away. They were later reunited when they were in their early 20’s.
She spent her younger years growing up on a farm in Missouri. Her closest companion was her cousin Harold who was four days younger than she was. He became like another brother to her. They liked to play games such as checkers, dominoes and cards as well as many outdoor games and activities. Lorene went to school in Ava at a one-room schoolhouse for grades one through six with only one teacher. In 1936 when Lorene was 14, she moved to Selah, Washington with her aunt and uncle Sartin and family. She attended junior high in Selah, later graduating from Wapato high school in 1943. Her favorite subjects were math, biology and science. Her first job was picking strawberries at the age of 13, and later she worked in the apple orchards thinning the trees.
Lorene met her husband Phillip G. Lizee at a policeman’s ball held at the Armory in Yakima in 1943. They dated for about a year before getting engaged. They enjoyed going to dances and venturing on many hikes together. They were married in 1944. Their son Robert was born in 1945, and later their daughter Kathleen was born in 1947. Their first house was on Ross Lane. Then in 1958 they moved to their second and final home on South 6th Avenue.
While Lorene was a homemaker for many years, she had always dreamed about becoming a nurse. Growing up she was inspired by her grandmother in Missouri who was a local midwife and nurse in their community. She attended nursing school at Yakima Valley College and graduated in 1968. Her nursing career spanned 30 years between Memorial Hospital, and Saint Elizabeth’s Hospital in Yakima where she enjoyed working in pediatrics with all the children.
In her retirement years Lorene kept active. She really enjoyed gardening, or “playing in the dirt” as she called it. She spent most of her life not knowing how to swim, and then at the age of 63 she learned to swim at the Yakima YMCA. She spent many hours there doing water aerobics and spending time with her friends. She would take walks along the Yakima Greenway several times a week with friends or family. She took several vacation trips including a trip to Hawaii and one to Alaska.
Above all else, Lorene loved to spend time with family. She was a great cook and would never let anyone leave hungry. There was always room for pie. She was a caring and thoughtful person who made those around her feel loved and appreciated. She went out of her way to make everyone feel welcome in her home.
Lorene faced several tragic losses during her life. Both of her parents when she was very young, her daughter tragically at the age of 18 in car accident, and in 1994 she lost her husband to cancer. In contrast, two of her happiest times were when her grandson Philip and great granddaughter Shaelyn were born.
Even though she did not have many of her own grandchildren, Lorene was always “adopting” other people as her grandkids. If she met and liked you, and a hug was given, you were “in”. She even had a total of seven grand-doggies over the years.
Lorene served as a positive influence to many who knew and loved her. She inspired many of us to be open, compassionate, and accepting toward others. She encouraged hard work and commitment for success in life.
Lorene is survived by her son Robert, her grandson, Philip, and her great-granddaughter Shaelyn. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.
There will be no services at this time. Keith and Keith Funeral Home are in charge of the arrangements.
