Lorene Colton, 76, longtime Yakima and lower valley resident, passed away Oct. 18, 2020 from congestive heart and kidney failure. Lorene was born May 1, 1944 in Little Rock, AR to Zelma & Elmer Johnson. She proudly boasted that she was one of only two, out of eight children, that was born in a hospital. Lorene spent her childhood in Arkansas, then her family moved to Arizona where she resided until age 12. Her teenage years were spent in Yakima Valley.
She attended various schools, graduating from Sunnyside High School in 1962. Her first marriage was to Don Krebs, and in 1974 they welcomed a son, Nathan, into their lives. After their divorce, she married Duane Crawford. She helped him in their potato fields, and also in their fruit orchard. After their divorce, Lorene met & married Tom Colton in November 2000. She stated she had finally found the love-of-her-life!
They lived life to the fullest! Both were avid bird watchers, they loved watching and photographing all types of wildlife, which led them to find & purchase a home in Naches, WA that had a “pond out back.” They sat out on their back deck endless hours enjoying their shared interest in photographing all of God’s creatures, be it birds, ducks, geese, turtles or any wildlife that ventured close enough. Lorene’s love of photography led her to taking wedding pictures for her niece, Jenny. Lorene and Tom traveled and camped in their RV, taking family and friends places that they had visited & liked. Both were devoted to their families and frequently held large family dinners and get togethers that included all sorts of games and card playing. A favorite game Lorene loved playing was Scrabble with her sister Linda, and son, Nathan. Lorene considered herself a “gourmet cook” and enjoyed trying out new recipes. Other interests were vegetable and flower gardening.
Preceding Lorene in death were both parents, her beloved husband, Tom, her sister Wanett Burns & brother “Sonny” Johnson. She is survived by her son, Nathan Krebs, sisters Sheila (Len) Sanford, Carol (Ed) Schelert, Linda (Greg) Webb – all of Yakima, sister Shirley Denison of Hanford, CA, Deborah (Mark) Danielson of Kettle Falls, WA and numerous nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers please consider donating to The American Heart Association. We will have a Celebration of Life at a later date.
