Lorena “Lorie” Gail Hallberg (Grimm), 63, of Cranberry Township, PA went home to be with her Lord on December 18, 2020.
Lorie was the first born child of Leonard “Gene” and Jennie Lee Grimm. She was born in Yakima, WA on October 21, 1957. After the first grade, the family moved to Selah, WA. Lorie attended Selah public schools until her senior year. She moved her senior year to Selah Bible Baptist Christian School where she was the first graduate in 1975. After high school, Lorie attended Pacific Coast Baptist Bible College in San Dimas, CA graduating in 1978. Lorie had many lifelong friends and cherished those relationships till her death.
She was introduced to Eric Hallberg by her pastor in Bothel, WA where they were married on October 29, 1994.
Lorie loved Jesus with all her heart and soul! Church was very important to her. She was very involved in church everywhere she went. She played piano, taught Sunday school and encouraged all those around her. Lorie had no children of her own but she taught, encouraged and loved all the kids in her church and she was deeply loved by all of them as well. During her life, she mentored many young ladies who still are active in the Lords service today.
Lorie is survived by her husband, Eric Hallberg of Cranberry Township, PA, one brother, Darrell (Sandy) Grimm of Galesburg, IL, one sister, Joyce (Rocky) Jackson of St. George, UT, three nieces, two nephews, one great nephew and one great niece. She is preceded in death by her parents, Leonard “Gene” and Jennie Lee Grimm, and one nephew, Randy Grimm.
Services for Lorie will be held on December 23, 2020 at 11:30 at her church in Cranberry Township, PT. Funeral arrangements are made through Devlin Funeral Home in Cranberry Township, PA.
