Lorena (Green) Alexander Jennings passed away on July 20, 2020 in Yakima, WA. She was born on April 3, 1928 at Lead Hill, Arkansas to Ira Green and Etta Bell (Choate) Green. The family moved to Jennings, Oklahoma, where she went to school.
Lorena married Elvin Alexander in 1946 and they had two daughters, Laura and Judy. They enjoyed 40 years of marriage devoted to each other.
The couple made their home in the Yakima valley in 1948. She was a homemaker and worked at various fruit warehouses. Lorena loved to decorate cakes, her favorite hobby. She sewed and gardened. She loved to pack up the camping gear and head to Westport beach on a Friday night to spend the weekend. Her focus was always on her family and friends. She was a life-long member of the Church of Christ.
Lorena is survived by her daughter Judy (Don) Adams, grandchildren Renee Adams, Brian (Sarah) Adams, and Jody Richardson, great-grandchildren Rylee, Ryan and Tyler Richardson, and nieces and nephews. Lorena is preceded in death by her parents, her husband Elvin Alexander, daughter Laura Baker, brother Bonis Green and sisters Beatrice Wilmoth and Grace Grant.
A celebration of life will be held at a date to be determined. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may shared at www.keithandkeith.com.
