Lorena Fay Hollowell, 74, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on September 18, 2020. Lorena was born in Wapato, WA on December 14, 1945 to Lorenzo and Letha Parsons. Her favorite place and home away from home was Long Beach, WA where she loved to spend time with family and friends. Lorena loved her hobby of needlepoint, she loved being a wife, mother and grandmother. Lorena worked for Inland Fruit for 28 years until her retirement.
She is lovingly survived by her three children: Leon (Taylor) Hollowell, Shari (Rob) Hartwell, and Curtis Hollowell, three grandchildren: Ricky and Lucas Hartwell, and Brandon Hollowell, one niece and several nephews.
Lorena is preceded in death by her husband of 48 years, Learoy Hollowell, her sister, Norma Hollowell, and her parents.
No services are scheduled at this time. Her family will celebrate her life at a later date.
A special thank you to her caregiver, Crystell Gonzalez for the wonderful care given. Also, thank you Memorial Hospice for the excellent treatment and care provided. Please visit www.ValleyHillsfh.com to share a memory or condolence with the family.
