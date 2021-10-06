Shaw & Sons Funeral Home
Loren Craig Manuel passed away on September 24, 2021. Loren was born in Yakima, Washington on January 8, 1953, to Vincent and Clara Manuel. Loren joined the Navy on October 5, 1972. While stationed on the aircraft carrier USS Oriskany, he met the love of his life and future wife at the Port ‘O’ Call, a Christian Serviceman Center located in Castro Valley, California. On September 12, 1975, Loren Manuel and Merla Barton became one. Loren was stationed in Guam, Treasure Island, San Diego, Long Beach, and Alameda. While in the Navy, Loren took many classes to better himself and to be able to go up in the ranks faster. Loren went up in ranks from seaman first class to Chief Petty Officer. Loren retired from the Navy in September 1992. While stationed in San Diego, Loren and Merla were blessed with their daughter, Nina. She was born in San Francisco on September 7, 1984. After retiring from the Navy, Loren went to college and got his BA in forestry.
Loren enjoyed fishing, hiking, football, baseball, volleyball, wrestling, ping pong, pickleball, bicycling, motorcycling, and off-road vehicles. He loved to travel, and camp. He loved to play cards, ping pong, and Mexican train at the Harmon Senior Center. He volunteered to run the ping pong, hand N foot and Mexican train. Until his kidney transplant, Loren attended church and was one of the elders.
Loren is survived by his wife Merla, daughter Nina, older brother Phil and his wife Donna, younger brother Jan and his wife Lora, and his older sister’s husband John VanEpps. He is also survived by his nephews Jeremy, Eric, Anthony, Travis, and Kevin, nieces Christina, Shannon, and Brandy. He was preceded in death by his father Vincent and stepmother Beth, his mother Clara and stepfather Dean, sisters Clarvine VanEpps and Carlotta, and niece Angela.
Viewing is scheduled for Wednesday, October 6, 2021 from 1:00-5:00 pm at Shaw & Sons Funeral Home (201 N. 2nd St., Yakima, WA 98901). An informal Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at 11:00 am at Yakima Harmon Senior Center (101 N. 65th Ave., Yakima, WA 98908). Burial will be held on Monday, October 18, 2021 at 1:00 pm at Tahoma National Cemetery in Kent, WA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Senior Inc. in care of the Harmon Center or may be sent in care of Shaw & Sons Funeral Home, who is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.shawandsons.com.
