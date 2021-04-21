Shaw & Sons Funeral Home
Loraine Tester passed away peacefully in her sleep on the evening of Friday April 16, 2021. Loraine was born on May 8, 1935 in Fairfax, Oklahoma.
Loraine worked packing apples at Allen Brothers for 10 years where she made many friends before becoming a full-time home maker.
Loraine enjoyed baking and canning and made a mean apple pie. She went all out on the holidays with her dinners and desserts. Often giving to others as they gave to her. Loraine and her friends enjoyed trading starts from their plants. She would often say “I’m not gonna thank you for this plant cuz if I do it might not make it.” Loraine loved to laugh and had a great sense of humor.
Loraine also enjoyed attending bbq’s and potlucks as well as camping on the riverbank with family and friends.
Loraine is preceded in death by her parents, Clarence “Bob” Gudgell and Hester Ann (Summers) Gudgell, her husband of 60 years, Jackson Monroe Tester, her brother, Calvin Gudgell, and two sisters, Almeda Ledbetter and Olga Briggs.
Loraine is survived by her son, Jack Tester and his wife Kim of Alabama, two daughters, Loretta Tester of Gleed and Cora (Robison) Tester of Selah; her numerous grandchildren, Jackson Tester of Arkansas, Jason and Jay Tester of Alabama, Laurel Darvell and Leslie Wayenberg both of Yakima, Cody Walker of Gleed, Ashley Walker of Yakima and Grace Gabbard of Selah, along with 10 great-grandchildren: Haylee, Holden, Ricky, Levi, Trenton, Ellie, Liam, Jayden, Cameron and Mellonie, as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Services are to be held at a later date to be determined by the family. Shaw & Sons Funeral Home is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.shawandsons.com.
