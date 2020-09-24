Loraine “Lorry” Johnson

On Sunday, September 20, 2020, Lorry Johnson passed away at the age of 89.
Lorry was born on June 8, 1931 in Bismarck, North Dakota to Lorentz and Clara (Wendt) Rudser. She moved with her family to the Yakima area when she was thirteen. She graduated from Highland High School in Cowiche, where she met her future husband, Donald Johnson. They were the ultimate couple to their family and friends, married for 66 years until Don’s death in 2015. Lorry and Don lived in Toppenish for 25 years, where Don built their home and where they raised their two daughters, Sonya Teele and Penny Mortensen. They moved back to Yakima in 1991.
Lorry liked to sew, quilt, and do counted cross stitch and Hardanger embroidery, a traditional needlework from Norway. She and Don liked to camp and take road trips. They made many road trips to Arizona to see their daughters and grandchildren. They explored Washington, DC to its fullest during several trips there. They also enjoyed trips to New England and Chicago.
Lorry was the youngest of three children. She was close to her sister Irma Fritsch and her brother Vernon Rudser, who preceded her in death, and their children. Lorry and Don spent a lot of time with Irma and her children, Chris, Kate, Tom, Dan, and Steve. Lorry and Don loved their get-togethers with Vernon and his wife Jean and their children Diane, Laura, Nancy, and Wendy. Lorry had great memories of times with these families. She and Don also had a great friendship with people who were like family, Barry and Shirley Dunn and their daughters, Robin, Kristie, Leslie, and goddaughter Alyson.
In addition to those mentioned, Lorry is survived by her son-in-law Kenneth Teele, son-in-law Michael Mortensen, grandchildren Nathan, Collin, Benjamin, Christian and Madison Mortensen, and great-grandchildren Poppi and Mayer Mortensen.
A family gathering to celebrate Lorry’s life will be held in the future.
