Lonnie James Jr. of Yakima passed away Sunday April 5, 2020 at Virginia Mason Memorial Hospital. Lonnie was born April 25, 1938 to Lonnie and Stella James in Pitcher, Oklahoma. Lonnie served in the United States Marine Corps from 1956-1960. He met the love of his life Margaret Sue Glisson two years later in Yakima, Wa. and they were married December 11, 1966. They had two children together, daughter Ginger and son Shawn, but would later move Shawn’s friend Dennis in to live with them and from that point on considered him to be their third child. Lonnie worked his professional career and retired from The Sheet Metal Workers Union Local 66.
Lonnie loved all things outdoors. He especially loved camping and fishing at Dog Lake, going on the yearly hunting trip to “Elk Camp” with Shawn, Josh, Dick and the rest of the gang or riding quads and sitting around a bonfire.
The other true joy of his life was spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Lonnie was preceded in death by his wife Sue, three brothers and one sister. He is survived by his children, daughter Ginger of Yakima, Wa., son Shawn (daughter in law Christine) of Yakima, Wa. and son Dennis of Salem, Or., six grandchildren all of Yakima, Wa., Lynda, Michael, Justin, Holly, Ashlee and Emily; and great-grandchildren, Logynn, Bristole, Lennox, Brooklynn, Kaiden, Karson, Sophia, Bodhi and Paizlee.
A private Memorial Service will be April 17th at 10:00 a.m. at Valley Hills Funeral Home.
The family will host a Celebration of Life for Lonnie later this summer for everyone to come celebrate and honor him. Please visit www.ValleyHillsfh.com to share a memory or condolence with the family.
