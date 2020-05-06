Lois Marie Williams

Evans Funeral Chapel
A true Northwesterner, Lois spent her nearly 100 years in her home state. Born in Pullman in 1920 to Marie and Clarence Zimmerman, she was raised on the wheat fields of Eastern Washington, the apple orchards of Yakima, and the slopes of the Cascades. She was proud of her heritage as the granddaughter of pioneers who settled Washington State in the 1800s. She attended both Washington State University and the University of Washington as a Theta, later teaching in public schools. During World War II, she joined the Red Cross, where she met her first husband Robert Michaelis of Denver, Colorado, father of her daughter Mary. After their divorce, she returned to Yakima and married Roger Williams, apple grower and father of her son Glenn George Williams, who predeceased her in October 2019. The family spent summers camping by Snee Oosh Beach in La Conner, where Lois studied with Northwest artists. In the 1960s, Lois and Roger settled on the shores of Lake Washington, taking advantage of all that Seattle had to offer. Enjoying Seattle’s art and culture scene, Lois volunteered as a docent at the Seattle Art Museum. As members of the Seattle Yacht Club, Lois and Roger sailed and motored around Puget Sound and British Colombia. Lois kept an extensive garden at their home on Mercer Island and later on her balcony in Ballard. Lois loved the mountains and the sea, the tulips and the wheat fields, clams, and Dungeness crab. Always learning, she traveled and studied art. She will be remembered for her strong spirit and for living life to the fullest. She is survived by her daughter Mary Gey-McCulloch of Friday Harbor and her granddaughter Jennie McCulloch of Seattle.
