Lois Marie Emerson, 85, passed away peacefully on September 15, 2020 in Sandpoint, Idaho and is now in the arms of her Savior, Jesus Christ. She was born in Nampa, Idaho on May 5, 1935, the youngest of three children born to James Calvin Emerson and Addie Logan (Chism) Emerson.
As a young wife and mother of five children, she went back to school, earning a bachelor’s degree in education from Whitworth College in Spokane and a master’s degree in early childhood learning from Boise State University. She taught at elementary schools in Washington and Idaho for several years.
Lois learned to read before she started school and was an avid reader all her life. She was also a passionate writer and had several stories and poems published in magazines. She loved spending time with her family. She also loved cats, collecting owls and clocks, and was exceptional at knitting and crocheting.
Lois was preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Fairy (Emerson) Hawthorne; her brother, Earl Emerson; a son, Daniel Blum; an infant granddaughter, Adrienne Blum; and a grandson, Andrew Blum. She is survived by four of her children: David Emerson of Spokane; Beverlie (Blum) Shuyler of Goldendale; Alan Blum of Otis Orchards, Washington; and Larry Blum of Blanchard, Idaho. She is also survived by 15 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren, along with many nieces and nephews and their families.
The family wishes to thank the staff at Huckleberry Retirement Home in Sandpoint, Idaho for their loving care during her final years.
A service will be planned for immediate family only. Memories and condolences can be shared at coffeltfuneral.com/obits.
