Lois Margaret Smidt entered her heavenly home on October 12, 2021. She was born September 10, 1926 in Graceville, MN to Arthur and Mary Moerer. She was raised in Dumont, MN, graduated from West Central School of Agriculture in 1946, and from Swedish Hospital School of Nursing in 1951. In 1953, Lois met the love of her life, Ted, on a trip to the ocean with the Concordia Club after moving to Seattle. Ted and Lois were married June 5, 1954 and she moved to Selah to the ranch. During their first few years there, Ted and Lois built a new house, adopted two babies, and worked at building their family business. She and Ted were charter members of Peace Lutheran Church, where she taught Sunday school as well as Vacation Bible School. Lois enjoyed family camping trips, celebrating with family, being in nature, and as the kids grew older, she took up golf, which she engaged in avidly until her 80’s. She made many friends through activities such as Bible studies, pinochle, golf, water exercise, League of Women Voters, and more. Lois volunteered for The Red Cross, keeping her nursing license active into the 80’s. In the early 1990’s, Lois and Ted moved to Yakima, where they continued to play golf, be very active in their church and enjoy time with friends and family. They embarked on road trips to see more of the U.S. Lois and Ted were married 61 years prior to his passing in 2015. Lois was a passionate Mariners and Seahawks fan, and rarely missed a broadcast. As much as possible, Lois spent time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and enjoyed family time with them. Lois passed peacefully with family members at her side.
Lois was predeceased by her parents, brothers Ewald, Wally, Walt, and Bert. She is survived by brothers Reinie and Hank, and sister and best friend Malinda. She is also survived by her children Heidi and Randy, grandsons Matthew (Brittney), Christopher (Mystery) and Adam (Madi), great-grandsons Christopher Jr. and Nicholas, great-granddaughters Callie, Lennex, Zoey and Ember. Nikki Shuel is also a beloved family member. Lois has several other nieces and nephews who survive her. Remembrances can be made to the Union Gospel Mission, 1300 N. 1st St., Yakima, WA 98901; Memorial Hospice and Home Care, 302 S. 10th St., Yakima, WA 98908, or a charity of your choice.
A Memorial Service for Lois is planned Saturday November 6, 2021 at 11 am, at Keith and Keith Funeral Home, 902 W. Yakima Ave., Yakima, WA.
