Lois Jean (Doak) Betzing, age 74, passed peacefully on March 8, 2020 at Cottage in the Meadow hospice after a very brief battle with cancer. She was born May 1, 1945 in Seattle to loving parents James and Gwendolyn Doak. She was a 1963 Eisenhower High School graduate. After completing her masters degree at Central Washington State University she became a longtime educator and administrator in the Yakima School District. Involved in numerous clubs and activities, she lived a full and vibrant life. She touched many many lives and will be greatly missed. Lois leaves behind her daughters, sisters, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and stepchildren. She adored and held a special place in her heart for all of you. She also leaves behind Hank Heffernan, her long-time loving companion who shared so many wonderful times and adventures. The family wishes to thank Cottage in the Meadow hospice for their compassionate care. Per Lois’s wishes there will be a small, private family gathering celebrating her life. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Lois’s name to a charity of your choice benefiting the Yakima Valley.
