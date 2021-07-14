Lois Evelyn Valentine of Ocean Park, WA passed away on June 26th, 2021 at home surrounded by her family. She was 79.
Lois was born in Cashmere, WA on March 14, 1942 to Orvin “Micki” Mikkelsen and Alma “Mike” Dailey Mikkelsen. After graduating from Pullman High School she moved to Tacoma, WA to attend business school. There she met and married James Graham. They had one son in Tacoma and then moved to Commiskey, IN where they had 2 daughters. The family moved to Lewiston, ID where they later divorced.
She married James Valentine in 1977 and moved the family to Wapato, WA. Lois and Jim were very involved in the American Legion for many years. She was elected Washington State American Legion Auxiliary President from 1991-1992, a position she was very proud to serve in. In 1993 they retired to Ocean Park where they enjoyed making new friends and the sound of the ocean.
Lois loved sewing and especially enjoyed making quilts. She made many beautiful quilts for family and friends. She also loved her garden and gave much care and thought about where things were placed.
Lois loved being a grandmother but really loved being a “G.G.” She was always ready to play a game of cards with her family. She cherished her group of friends in the neighborhood loop. They enjoyed going to area casinos, playing Bunco, birthday lunches and trips across the river.
She is survived by her children: Michael (Kim) Graham, Barbara Graham and Michelle Graham, step-children Marth (Val) Rich, Marion (Richard) Say, Jean (Dan) McLerran, and Joe (Debra) Valentine; 16 grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild; sister Linda Daggett and sister-in-law Raleigh Mikkelsen; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband James, and brother Larry Mikkelsen.
A Celebration of Life will be held for family and friends Saturday July 31st, 2021 from 1 pm - 3 pm at the Peninsula Baptist Church in Ocean Park, WA.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In