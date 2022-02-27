Keith & Keith Funeral Home
Lois Benita (Gee) Moore, 91, died February 12, 2022, at home in Naches. She was born February 11, 1931, in Genoa, Nebraska to Ralph Marion and Gladys Victoria (Lawson) Gee.
Lois moved ‘out west’ with her parents to Oregon when just a child. They moved to Sunnyside, WA in 1945 and she graduated from high school there in 1948, then she attended Yakima Business College for one year. She worked as a bookkeeper for an Automotive Wholesale House, and a teller at the Sunnyside bank. Once the kids were in high school, Lois worked for Rowe Farms, a fruit processing company near Naches, WA.
Lois married Charles Melvin ‘Mel’ Moore, Dec. 9, 1950, at her parent’s home in Sunnyside, WA. They lived in Sunnyside, Tillamook, and Portland, Oregon. Upon arriving back in Sunnyside, they soon bought a place near Gleed, WA in 1964, where she and Mel raised their family, and resided throughout her life.
At Bumping Lake, Lois and Mel were lucky enough to acquire a lot and build a cabin a long time ago. Adventures and stories are many of the times with family and friends at the cabin, and nearby Goose Prairie. Of course, lots of good food with mom’s (wood stove) cooking and barbequing made these times even better. Hiking, dock floats, water skiing, fishing, horseback trips, snowmobiling, jeep trips to Miner Ridge and Deep Creek, and hiking to Bumping River falls were just a few of the activities launched from the cabin over the years.
Lois made a number of good friends from all the clubs and organizations she was involved with, which included: the Lower Naches Woman’s Club, daughters of the Nile, El Shelom and Order of the Eastern Star, Vesta Chapter #156, Naches, where she had been Worthy Matron twice and Deputy Instructor one year. She also held the position of Grand Adah for the Grand Chapter of Washington one year, which included traveling throughout the state. Those friendships included Friday lunches at the deli in Naches. A good time had by all.
Lois was an avid gardener planting a large vegetable garden every year, with canning and preserving to come later in the summer and fall. The family enjoyed the fruits of all her hard labor in the garden. The horses and the cows enjoyed some unshelled pea pods occasionally. (Sorry mom, you can only shell so many 5-gallon buckets of peas as a kid.)
She was a Master Gardener in our eyes. Her petunias in the wagon out front were used as a clue in several local road rallies over the years, and even in the Great-Race of 2005 which came by and later stopped in Naches, WA on their way to Tacoma. The flower beds around the house were bursting with color every summer. The small orchard provided ample apples for some wonderful homemade pies, applesauce, and extra money for the fair in the fall for us kids.
Her mother was an excellent cook, Lois loved to cook and bake as well. When Lois was younger, she wanted to open her own restaurant. Her sister to this day says, “she made the best cinnamon rolls.” Being involved with the above-mentioned club/s mom would be asked to bake breads, pies, and other goodies for their bazaars, which usually meant nothing was left to bring home for us kids to enjoy. The workers at Rowe Farms, several times a year, had “bring your own dish” for a potluck. Several of her co-workers would ask which dish was hers? Of course, Mom’s casserole dish was usually empty or had very little left in it when she got home.
Lois and Mel made several trips with their good friends the Rogers to Arizona and Alaska which included tuna and cod fishing in their retirement years. Mom loved to go golfing with her good friend Jonnie Rogers. Mom even got a chance to travel to Hawaii, and Toronto, Canada with several of her good friends.
She is survived by Mel her husband, daughter Paula (James) Eccleston and children Bryan and Brittany, son Ronald Moore and daughter-in-law Rexine Moore and children Jonathan (Amberlee) and Jason (Rosa). She is also survived by eight great-grandchildren: Holland, Delaney, Jonas, Malachi, Josias, Selah Moore and Elias and Abel Eccleston and two step grandchildren, Jordan (Kayla) and Josephine (Derek) Berkey, and five great-great-grandchildren. She is also survived by one sister, Jacquelyn Glavinick, and nieces and nephews and cousins and many friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, son David, sister Mona (Vestal) Wallace, brother Bob (Bev) Gee and brother-in-law Franklin Glavinick, plus two nephews, Lloyd & Bob Wallace.
There will be a time of visitation Friday March 4, 2022 from 4-8 PM, at Keith and Keith Funeral Home, 902 W. Yakima Ave., Yakima. A Graveside Service is planned Saturday March 5, 2022, at 1 PM, at West Hills Memorial Park.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log in