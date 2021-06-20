Lois Armstrong

Langevin • El Paraiso Funeral Home
Lois was born in Pleasanton, Kansas on September 30, 1927. Her parents loaded up the Model A and headed west after the Dust Bowl in the 1930’s. They landed in Naches, WA. She grew up in tents at the OId Clover Springs milling site in the Nile Valley. She would often go cougar hunting with her dad and chop wood, keep the fire going, feed animals etc. Walk Clover Springs Road to the bus stop. She truly was a pioneer and we are so proud of her.
She graduated from Naches Valley High School, where she met the love of her life. Then she attended Yakima Beauty School, and she lived at the YWCA in Yakima. Dad followed her around during those years. They married in October 25, 1945. She opened a beauty shop in the Naches Hotel a couple years later. Then dad built her a shop in the family home where she could work while raising us kids. Well mom said she had kids coming and going out all the windows of the house. So she convinced dad to move to the Nile in 1963. She raised us kids with love and devotion in the Nile. She was active in civic duties of numerous organizations. She loved her church, The Nile Valley Community Church. Services will be held there at 60 Bedrock Lane on June 25, 2021 at 11:30 am.
She is survived by her son Donald Earnest Armstrong, his wife Marilyn, their boys DJ and Beau James Armstrong; her daughters Shirley Armstrong, Dondi Wiltse and Julie Berger; grandchildren Wendi Ellen Doyon and Richard Basford; great-grandchildren Dakota and Uriah Langrness, Jaylynn, Dawson, Cordan Armstrong, April Wiltse, and Treavor Peugh; and great-great-grandchildren Jamie Lynn Fox, and Jason Kurtz.
She is preceded in death by her husband Donald R. Armstrong, daughter Mary Ellen Armstrong, parents Arland Austin Walker and Birdie Della Lovewell Walker, and brothers Roy Walker and Earnest Walker.
