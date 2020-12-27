Lois Ann Fleck passed away peacefully at her home with her husband by her side on December 7, 2020, Lois was 80 years old. Lois was born in 1940 in Salem, Oregon. She graduated from Oregon State University in 1963. Went on to become a Physical Therapist. Lois retired from Tacoma General Hospital after 35 years. She moved to Yakima in 2006. Lois is survived by her husband of 50 years George Peter Fleck, her daughter Carolyn Gnyp, her sons Wade Fleck and Tony Fleck. She had numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. Lois is preceded in death by her parents Frank Roberts and Florence Roberts, daughter Cherie Pinholster, brothers Richard and Larry, and her sisters Capitola Lindquist and Linda Valentich. Arrangements will be made at a later time.
I’m Free
Don’t grieve for me, for
now I’m free,
I’m following the path
God laid for me.
I took his hand when I
heard his call,
I turned my back and
left it all.
I could not stay another day,
To laugh, to love, to
work, to play.
Tasks left undone must
stay that way,
I’ve found that peace at
the close of the day.
If my parting has left a
void,
Then fill it with
remembered joy.
A friendship shared, a
laugh, a kiss,
Ah yes, these things I
too will miss.
Be not burdned with
times of sorrow,
I wish you the sunshine
of tomorrow.
My Life’s been full, I
savored much,
Good friends, good
times, a loved one’s
touch,
Perhaps my time
seemed all too brief,
Don’t lengthen it now
with undue grief.
Lift up your heart and
share with me,
God wanted me now,
He set me free.
