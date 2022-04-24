Lois Aileen (Anglin) Nordberg

Aileen, as she was known by most who knew her, was born January 21, 1937, in Bremerton, Washington, the first child of Howard Marion Anglin and Lois Irene (Duvall) Anglin. She was raised as one of six children, though, as an adult, she found she had an older half-brother through her father. Aileen died from cancer in Los Angeles at the home of her daughter on April 14, 2022. Her daughter Suzanne and her son, Chris were with her.
Aileen was one of the original Hanford, Washington evacuees when the towns of Hanford and White Bluffs were taken over by the government for the Atom Bomb project in 1943. She then moved with her family to Naches, living by the Pacific Power and Light powerhouse, where her father worked. Her siblings were: Sylvia Joan; Norman Lloyd (Buck); Ella Mae; Mary Anne; Charles Sanford (Bink), and half-brother, Carlton Lee Anglin Herrett.
Aileen attended the Naches schools and graduated from Naches Valley High School. She married Raymond Lamond Nordberg, with whom she had three children: Christopher Raye, David Wayne and Suzanne René. They spent time in France while Ray was in the Air Force, then settled in the Naches area. After a divorce, Aileen married James Lee Goodrich, and helped to raise his children, Dan, Larry and David Goodrich, mostly living in California during this time. Gene Harold Smith, whom Aileen married in 1985, ran the Blue Ox restaurant with her. It was one of the premier restaurants in Yakima for several years. Lastly, she married Terry Field, one of her high school friends in 2004, and moved to Whidbey Island. Terry died soon after their marriage, and Aileen moved back to Yakima to live on Browne Avenue until she felt she needed more security. She then moved to California to live with her daughter, Suzanne and her son, David.
Aileen was wonderfully artistic, drawing many pictures which will enrich her family’s homes. In Yakima, using her art, she created the windows for Montgomery Ward. She worked in the Nordberg fruit warehouses when she and Ray were married. While in California, she worked as a bookkeeper. She was hostess at Santiago’s restaurant in Yakima for many years. Wherever she worked, she seemed to become part of the family of workers, owners and customers.
After high school, Aileen attended a charm school in Yakima. She was known for her beauty, her grace, her charm, and her kindness. Above all, Aileen was a much-loved lady, having many life-time friends, and her siblings with whom she was very close. Laughter filled her time when she was with her family.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Lois and Howard Anglin, by her siblings, Sylvia, Buck, Mary, Bink, and by her son, David.
She is survived by her son Chris (Nadia) Nordberg, her daughter, Suzanne Nordberg, her sister, Ella (Bob) West, cousins Preston (Naomi) Anglin, Paula (Bill) Kemp and Kim and Robin Rilette. She had four grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren. She will be missed.
There will be no funeral. Donations could be made to the cancer society.
