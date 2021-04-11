Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
Loeta B. Trout, age 90, peacefully passed of natural causes into the care of Jesus Christ on April 7, 2021 at Fieldstone OrchardWest.
She was born in Mountain Grove, Missouri to Otto and Mildred Hull, on July 11, 1930. While growing up on a farm she attended a one-room school through 8th grade. During WWII, the employment opportunities drew the family to California and eventually they moved to Naches, Washington. Soon after, the family moved to Selah where she lived until 2006 when they moved to Yakima. After graduating from Naches High School, she attended Yakima Business College where she excelled in general business and secretarial skills.
After her first job with Rankin Equipment in Yakima, she took a position at the Selah Bank. She fondly remembered her time at the bank and the friends she made there. In the teller line, she met the love of her life, Oliver Trout, while he was making his business deposits. Wedding bells rang on January 16, 1954 at the Yakima Presbyterian Church.
Loeta and Oliver raised their two children, Donna and Ron, where she was a devoted wife, mother and homemaker. Her fried chicken, German chocolate cakes, and sugar cookies were legendary. While raising her family, she continued to work at the Selah Bank and various fruit companies over the years.
Some of our fondest childhood memories with our mother include our bouts of extended laughter during dinner with our father frowning at our inappropriate dinner table behavior which only made us laugh even more. We could never predict when these moments would happen nor how long they would last.
We always knew what our mom was doing each day of the week; Mondays were for laundry, Tuesdays were for ironing, Fridays were grocery shopping, Sundays were for church, and every day was for housecleaning. We wonder how this schedule will work in Heaven.
Loeta was the best grandma ever, thoroughly enjoying her grandkids in every way possible. It was always a special time for them to spend the night at grandma’s where she would enjoy every minute. Together, Oliver and Loeta would attend every school and sporting event that involved the grandkids. Holidays were always a very special time where Loeta would express her love of family through food, decorations, and perfectly wrapped gifts.
Her faith in God was very important to her. She enjoyed attending church, participating in all the social activities (potlucks!), and volunteering for Sunday school, vacation bible school, bible studies, and more.
Loeta is survived by her 2 children, Donna (Joe) Kelly of Yakima and Ron Trout of Seattle, 3 grandchildren, Ryan (Rhonda) Kelly, Kari (Will) Stuck, and Kevin (Gretchen) Kelly, and numerous great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Oliver and her brother, Robert Hull.
A Graveside Service will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, April 17, 2021 at Terrace Heights Memorial Park. As a gentle reminder, Covid19 appropriate practices will be in place. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Memorial Hospice in care of Brookside Funeral Home, PO Box 1267, Moxee, WA 98936. To leave online condolences, please visit www.brooksidefuneral.com.
Our family would like to thank all the staff at Fieldstone OrchardWest and Memorial Hospice for their loving care.
