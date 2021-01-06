On December 30, 2020, Loel Jon Labberton, loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend passed away at his home in Selah, WA. He was 80 years old. Loel was born on October 15, 1940 in Wapato to Ted and Gladys Labberton. He graduated from Wapato High School in 1958 and went on to study chemical engineering at Washington State University, graduating in 1963. He married his high school sweet heart Janis Giles from Wapato on September 8, 1962.
His career with Standard Oil took the family to Japan, San Francisco, London and Bermuda. Following his career in the oil industry, he worked in real estate for over twenty years.
He will be survived by his wife Jan, daughters Jill Labberton and Janna (Scott) Ducich, sister Linda Amsbaugh of Yakima and brothers Gene of Spokane and James of Richland, two granddaughters, several nieces and nephews.
There will be a closed family ceremony at Grace of Christ Presbyterian Church in Yakima on Friday, January 8th. The family suggests any memorials be made to Grace of Christ Church where Loel most recently served as an Elder.
