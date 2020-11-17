Lloyd Wayne Wheeler, 55, was called to the creator on November 9, 2020, at Cottage in the Meadows, Yakima. He was born in Toppenish, WA on April 15, 1965.
He was the son of Duane Wheeler and the late Joanne (Watlamet) Andy. He attended the White Swan schools. He graduated from the truck driving school in Eugene, OR. He worked as a custodian for Mt. Adams Headstart, many years of log truck driving for Wheeler Logging, Tiin-ma Logging, Spencer Trucking, Forest Products, and was a busser at Yakama Legends Casino.
He enjoyed elk hunting season, trout and salmon fishing, gambling at casinos, traveling, cooking + BBQ’s, and auto mechanical work. He will be remembered for his smiles, laughter, jokes, making people feel welcomed, and his almost famous jerky, which was the best on the Rez. His grandchildren were the love of his life.
He was survived by his father, Duane Wheeler (Regina), of Lincoln City, OR, his wife Lucinda Sampson, sons, Delorune Wheeler Sr. (Yvonne), William Sampson (Aretha), and Dallas Wheeler (Carolina), daughters, Antonia Sampson, Andrea Compo (Nate), Tiffany Nash (Franklin), and Mayme Wheeler (Greg), other life-time children raised, Clifford Wesley Jr. (Minnie), Kyle Wheeler, Shamira Moore (Jason), and Calvin Moore; brothers, Jack Spencer, Nick Spencer, Jacob Spencer, Casey Tahmalwash, Byron Wheeler, Buster Wheeler, and Jamie Watlamet, and sisters, Deb Hoptowit, Carla Spencer, Nancy Tahmalwash, Latonia Wheeler, Krystal Wheeler, Eugenia George, and Valerie Gomes.
He had 30 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren, many nieces and nephews, and a lot of cousins.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Joanne (Watlamet) Andy, step fathers, Robert “Bobby” Tahmalwash Sr., and Jesse Andy Sr., a daughter, Jennifer Wheeler, his sister, Anna Wheeler, and his cat “Cough Drop.”
The graveyard service was held on November 11, 2020 at Union Gap Cemetery.
