Smith Funeral Home LTD & Crematory
Lloyd Neuman Kinney passed away Wednesday June 2nd, 2021. He was born February 28, 1920, to John Lloyd and Adeline Wilson Kinney in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The family moved to Hayward, Wisconsin where he went to school through 8th grade. Lloyd and his family then moved to Washington state. He had to quit school to work to support his family while his father recovered from a ruptured appendix. Lloyd stayed out of school for 2 years while his dad recovered. He went back to high school and graduated at the age of 20, graduating from Grandview High School in 1940.
Lloyd went to work for Earl Hull Farms and was introduced to Eunice Wiley by the Hulls. They married in 1942 and started a family soon after. Raising 3 sons, Ron (Barbara) of Bainbridge Island, WA, Jim (Vonnie) of Kent, WA, and Larry (Alyce) of Sunnyside, WA.
Lloyd is survived by his 3 sons, 5 grandchildren, Clayton, Jenny, Bob, Chris, and Amy. He had 8 great-grandchildren: Brandon, Rachel, Megan, Mason, Henry, Kaitlyn, Benjamin, and Abigail. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, his wife of 68 years Eunice, and brothers Robert and John.
A graveside service will take place at Lower Valley Memorial Gardens Friday June 11th, 2021 at 1:00, with a celebration brunch at the Sunnyside VFW following. Those wishing to sign Lloyd’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com. Smith Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In