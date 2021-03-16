Lloyd Dean Cook went home to Heaven on 2/26/21. He was born on 10/7/34 in Bellingham, WA and was 86 years old.
Lloyd worked hard as a boy and in a service station in high school so he could put himself through college and better his life. He was an honor roll student and was captain of the Burlington-Edison high school football team.
In college he was a champion fencer on the WSU fencing team and won many trophies. After college he beat his fencing coach in an open tournament.
He married his high school sweetheart, Charlotte Jean Gerry, on 9/19/54 and they had 66 happy years together.
Lloyd was a lumber executive managing 2 sawmills in Randle and Morton, WA for 35 years until his retirement in 1996. He mentored many employees, young adults and friends. After he retired he started Lloyd Cook Rentals and Storage in Zillah and Toppenish because he wanted to stay connected with and help people.
He played bridge and loved to fish. He was an avid bird hunter who loved his dogs. He is survived by his wife, Charlotte, daughters Terry Cook and Lisa Hurt and by his son Jeff Cook (Anne) and by grandchildren Julia Woodworth (Broc), Andrea Hartman (Andrew), Daniel Cook, Jeannie Kramer, Isaac Hurt (Bianca) and Aaron Hurt (Nia), also by great-grandsons Alden Woodworth and Leo Hartman.
There will be a celebration of life service at the Zillah Nazarene Church when people are allowed to gather again.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In