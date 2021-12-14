Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
Lloyd “Bub” Andrew Eyle-Mills, 75, of White Swan, passed away and returned to his Granny and Grandpa on December 10, 2021, after a brief illness, at Memorial Hospital. He was born in Yakima, WA on March 23, 1946 and was a lifelong resident of White Swan. He married Cynthia Lewis and they enjoyed 53 years of marriage, and together they made their home in White Swan with their children, Robin, Bub, and Raymond, as well as their grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Bub worked as a logger for many years, but most recently served as the Yakama Nation Water Code Director, which he was most proud of, up until his retirement.
Visitation and Funeral Services are planned for Tuesday, December 14, 2021 from 2:30-8:00 at the Mt. Adams Community Center (70 Rodeo Drive, White Swan, WA). Brookside Funeral Home is caring for the family. Online condolences may be left at www.brooksidefuneral.com. A full obituary will appear in the Yakama Nation Review at a later date.
