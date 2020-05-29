Smith Funeral Home LTD & Crematory
On Sunday May 24, 2020 Lisbeth Jo (Betty) Beaulaurier passed peacefully into the arms of Jesus. She was born in Fort Collins, CO on December 15, 1927, the only child of Marvin and Beneva Lamb. After graduating from high school she and her mom moved to Yakima, Washington. On September 20, 1952, she married Maurice Beaulaurier. They lived most of their married life in Sunnyside. They farmed apples, cherries, and asparagus but were most proud of raising their 6 children. She disliked being an only child so filled her home with children and love. She supported her children in all their activities with her encouragement, her presence, and her enthusiastic cheering! She set an example of being a hard worker who expected the best of herself. She wanted the best for her family so taught them that hard work and determination would allow them to achieve their goals. She was so proud of each of her children and made them feel special. She loved fiercely and instilled in us loyalty and the importance of family.
After having 5 sons and 1 daughter she was blessed with the arrival of 12 granddaughters first, Kristen, Karrie, Katie, Rachel, Amy, Michelle, Laura, Janelle, Meaghan, Sarah, Kaily, and Alaina and then 5 grandsons, Chris, Matt, Hunter, Reece, and Aaron to round it out. She was thrilled with the arrival of each one, welcoming them with hand-sewn quilts as well as booties that she knit while praying for that grandchild’s health and happiness. Her family continues to grow in numbers welcoming new members through marriages and births. We commit to continue the legacy of loving God, each other, and staying connected.
Betty is survived by her 6 children, Brian (Kathy) of Kirkland, Randy (Alicia) of Salem, OR, Alan (Cynthia) of Spokane, Bruce (Becky) of Issaquah, Pat of Spokane, and Jean (John) Kilian of Sunnyside. Her 17 grandchildren have grown to over 50 with spouses and great-grands.
Her memory will be honored and celebrated in family gatherings, small now and larger in the future, due to the current situation. Those wishing to sign Lisbeth’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com. Smith Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
