Lisa Ruth Rickman (59) passed away peacefully in the comfort of her home on January 23rd, 2022, in Yakima, WA. Lisa was born September 17th, 1962 in Pasco, WA to Jerry Klinetobe and Kathleen Anderson Klinetobe. She was the youngest of five children.
Lisa, a longtime resident of the Yakima Valley, graduated from Eisenhower High School where she developed her love and talent for competitive swimming, evidenced by the countless medals she won throughout the country. Lisa’s passion for sports continued for many years as she played in both softball and volleyball leagues throughout the Valley. Following graduation, Lisa dedicated over 30 years serving the banking community of Yakima Valley, where she developed lifelong friendships.
Lisa is survived by her beloved husband of 25 years, Tom Rickman, with whom she shared a passion for boating, camping, sunshine, and family time. Lisa will be remembered by her two children, Ryan Hughes (Courtney) of Santa Monica, CA, Evan Hughes (Kasey) of Seattle, WA, and four step-children, David Rickman (Katie), Savannah Hall (David), Heather Gonzales (Zack), and Chase Rickman (Aliesha), and nine step-grandchildren. She is survived by her siblings Jerrianne Neff (Gerry), Paul Klinetobe (Debi), Mary Rocha (Jim), and David Klinetobe (Vira).
The family plans to do a small gathering this summer in Moses Lake, WA to honor and celebrate Lisa’s beautiful life in one of her favorite places, where she enjoyed so many of her favorite memories.
