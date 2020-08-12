It is with a heavy heart and sadness we announce the passing of Lisa Kay O’Brien, who left us in early July. Lisa was born December 31st, 1964 in Sidney, Nebraska, but was raised in Yakima, Washington. She was a loyal Seahawks fan and anyone who knew her could tell you that. She was also a big member of Alcohol Anonymous with 24 years clean. Lisa is survived by 4 sons, Nicholas Heneghen, Anthony O’Brien, Sal O’Brien, and Cody O’Brien, as well as 2 daughters, Ashlianne O’Brien and Cassandra Bair. She is also survived by 5 brothers, 4 sisters, and 11 grandchildren. Preceded in death by her mother Jennie Long and sister Robyn Porter. She will be forever missed.
