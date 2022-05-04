Lisa Jill Richards

Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
Jill’s life was tragically ended the morning of April 23, 2022, leaving a wake of sadness that was felt by everybody that knew her. Jill was born in Tacoma, Washington on July 23, 1962, to Alta Z. Akins and Frank S. Richards. She was always the baby of the family. When Jill was younger, she belonged to the 4H club and would show her livestock at the state fair, always getting blue ribbons for her hard work. She also excelled in dance and ballet at Kent School of Dance.
Jill had many accomplishments in life but none more important to her than her sons and grandchildren. She loved going to her grandchildren’s games and spending time with them. Jill just glowed every minute she spent with them. She was a good mom and grandmother.
Others always came first to Jill and when she was in a bad place you would never know it by her smile and positivity. Jill was a partner, mother, sister, grandmother, aunt, and friend. Always there for whomever needed her without a second thought.
Jill graduated from East Valley High School in 1981. She completed the Washington State Police Academy and went on to study criminal justice at Yakima Valley Community College, graduating in the class of 1988. She was a former shift lead supervisor at the Yakima Correction Facility up until she started working with juveniles in 2000 as a program leader at Ohana Crisis Center until her untimely passing.
She loved her coffee. You never saw her without a cup of coffee and the big smile she wore. Jill loved deep sea fishing as she went as often as she could. Jill was at home at the ocean. This was her solitary time, and she was so relaxed there and wanted to retire and live at the beach.
Jill went to a lot of concerts with her sister, son, and niece Risa. She had so much fun and cut loose without a care in the world. Family events she enjoyed so much. She loved family, especially time spent with her grandchildren, watching them in sports and hanging out with them playing. These were her happiest times. She was always excited when time rolled around for our family reunion visiting with her aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Jill was preceded in death by her father Frank S. Richards (Carolyn), her mother Alta Zola Lynch (Richard) and her stepfather Pete Siebol who was “dad” that raised her. She was survived by her partner of 30 years, Sonny Mendoza, her three sons Christopher Richards (Denise), Joshua Richards and Jeremiah Morales, her brother Michael L. Smith (Donna), sister Patricia L. Smith, and her grandchildren she adored, Arlo Richards, Oona Richards, Odin Richards, and Josiah Morales. Jill will be missed by so many as she touched so many lives. WE LOVE YOU JILLY BEAN!
Viewing is scheduled for Wednesday, May 4, 2022, from 4:00-7:00 pm, followed by a Memorial Service on Saturday, May 7, 2022, at 10:00 am, both at Brookside Funeral Home (500 W. Prospect, Moxee, WA 98936). Brookside Funeral Home is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
