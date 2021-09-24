Lisa J. Fox

Lisa was called home on September 17, 2021. Though it was unexpected, we find comfort in knowing she is no longer struggling here on earth, but is living a perfect life as she walks the Streets of Gold. She joined her mother, sister, and many others in Heaven and leaves behind, until we are reunited, her daughter Shaileen Fox, her son Eric Fox, her beautiful grandchildren of whom she was so very proud, and her other siblings and family members. We will always miss her crazy randomness; for anyone who personally knew Lisa, knew she was — well — Lisa. Lol. But we also knew that her greatest trait was her concern for others and always offered help whenever she could, even though she did have much herself. Her heart was genuine.
“I’m sure going to miss you mother, our talks our late night drives listening to our music and singing along to them. I’m happy I got to build up memories in my home with your grandbabies. I love you and miss you very much. Until we meet again my beautiful angel. From: Your ‘Poopoos’ Shaileen Fox”
“I’ve always known that you loved me. And I know you will go to the end of the world for your children. So we’re gonna make the world stonger together. I’ll always cherish the memories we had together; you will for ever be in my heart and prayers. Until we meet again, mommy, watch over me while I make you proud. I love you always! From: Your son Eric, your lil munchkin.”
