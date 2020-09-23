Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
Linda Turner, 64, of Yakima, Washington passed away on September 13, 2020 at the Cottage in the Meadow. Family members were by her side. Linda fought a sixteen year battle with cancer and was ready to go home and see the Lord.
Linda was born and raised in Yakima. On September 16, 1983, Linda married the love of her life, Ron Turner, and they have been together for 37 years. They built their dream home together. Ron said Linda’s talents and skills made her the best assistant he could ask for, not only for building their home but also in life. Linda cherished sitting outside on spring mornings with her husband as they watched the birds feed. She enjoyed summer evenings spent under the old willow tree with Ron by her side.
Linda was an animal lover and always had room in her heart for them. She had a talent for everything she touched, whether it be gardening, sewing, poetry or making jewelry. She loved spending time with family. She had a knack for giving meaningful gifts. She loved to laugh and had a smile that would brighten everyone’s day. Linda loved attending the Stone Church until she was overtaken by cancer.
Linda was preceded in death by her parents, Opal Meade and Lee Gilland. She is survived by her husband, Ron Turner, her stepchildren, Dawn Faussett and Ronnie Turner and 2 grandchildren, Dillion Turner and Logan Faussett. She is also survived by her siblings: Geneva Wood, Melba Gilland, Randy Gilland, Janet Green, Gail Hernandez, and Maxine Carter, and many nephews and nieces.
A service will be planned for immediate family only. Brookside Funeral Home is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
Ron I am sorry for your families loss. I hope you can cherish all your memories, in this very tough time. Prayers to you and your family. Larry Boord
