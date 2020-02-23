Valley Hills Funeral Home
Linda S. Williams, born August 25, 1941 in Lamar, CO, passed peacefully Monday, February 10, 2020 in Yakima, WA. She loved her family and to serve those in need. We will miss her. She is survived by her husband, Donald R. Williams, son Chris Williams, his wife Rachel (Nelson) Williams, and their sons, Evan and Zane Williams of Riverbank, CA, and sister, Gail (Heath) Piper of Colorado Springs, CO. Peace be to her memory. Please visit www.ValleyHillsfh.com to share a memory or condolence with the family.
