Linda Mae Woods, “Wyckstaknee” was born Sept. 23, 1959 to Joe and Louise Frank Woods.
She was a proud member of the Yakama Nation. She graduated from Chemawa High School and later attended Yakima Valley Community College. Linda was outgoing and friendly and enjoyed making new friends. She would always leave you laughing when departing and say “See you next time.” Linda was a Bell Ringer for the 1910 Shaker Church and traveled the northwest with her sister to many church activities. She was also the family historian for both sides of her extended family. She knew grandparents, fathers, mother, children, grandchildren, nieces, nephews and started with great-grandchildren. If she saw you and said hi, and you didn’t know her, she would say I’m your relative and start to name your relatives and how you were related. She was always proud she knew her lineage and would share that with you.
Linda was preceded in death by her grandparents, Wesley Frank, Andrew Lillie, Sallie Hashneth Lillie, Charley Woods, Knock Knock Woods, father Joe Woods, mother Louise Frank Woods, brothers James Starr Sr., Darrell A. Woods, and Vernon Woods, sister Alveda Woods Hansen, Cathy Woods, uncle Herbie Woods, aunts Hazel Colwash, Ruby Frank Maldonado, Adeline Lillie Lairmore, Nettie Moses, and Nina Randall, surviving brother Cedric Clark, sisters Yvette James Teeias, Monica Clark, Christine Woods and Mary Hoffman. She leaves behind many nieces, nephews, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and cousins.
Funeral Services to be held Friday, January 8, 2021, at 10:00 am at Wapato Valley Hills Funeral Home. She will be buried at Xapinish Creek Cemetery in White Swan, WA. Please follow all COVID-19 protocols.
