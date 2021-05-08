Shaw & Sons Funeral Home
Linda M. Scouller Kroon, 58, passed away April 24, 2021 at Cottage in the Meadow in Yakima, Washington. She was born May 23, 1962 to Daniel and Barbara Scouller. Linda married Steven Kroon on July 4, 1980 in Vancouver, Washington and they shared three children together. Linda enjoyed rafting, beading and hanging out with family and friends. Linda was preceded in death by her mother Barbara Scouller, her daughter Amy Scouller, grandson Logan Griffith and brother Daniel Scouller Jr. She is survived by her sons Jason Scouller, girlfriend Marissa, of Vancouver, Washington, Christopher and Anett Scouller also of Vancouver, Washington, eight grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and her beloved dog (baby-girl). Linda will be missed by her family and friends. In our hearts but never forgotten. R.I.P. you’re now free. Shaw & Sons Funeral Home is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.shawandsons.com.
