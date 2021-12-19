Valley Hills Funeral Home
Linda Lou Nelson passed away unexpectedly on Saturday December 11, 2021. She was born to Reginald Nelson and Janet Schey on April 15, 1963 in Toppenish, Washington. She was an amazing person who was and still is loved by many. She was who she was and that is what made her so special to everyone. She graduated from Wapato High School in 1981, and worked several places in the medical field until disability and illness caused an early retirement. Linda read her bible and she held the resurrection hope, John 5:28 & 29, and living without pain, death or sorrow; Revelation 21: 3&4.
She is survived by her son Skylar Nelson (Yesenia Magana), grandchildren: Carter Nelson of Selah, Bellany and Brayden Nelson of Sunnyside. She is also survived by her mom and stepfather, Janet and Melvin Schey of Wapato, siblings: Laurie Buehler of Selah, Judy Bushman (Jeff) of Wapato, Ryan Nelson (Jenna) of Woodenville, WA, and step-brother Glen Schey of North Carolina, nephews: Dustin Buehler of Quincy, and Jeffrey Bushman of Wapato, and great aunt and many cousins and so many friends she considered family. She is preceded in death by her father, Reginald, and nephew Nicholas Buehler, grandparents, Bill and Tillie Nelson, and Vern and Edith Wilkens.
The family wishes to express the gratitude at this time for all the generous outpouring of kind loving words.
Linda’s wish: Please remember me as a kind and helpful person to everyone. A hard worker, a loving Mom, Daughter, Sister, Friend, and above all a good Grandma! Please remember the laughs and me before I became ill.
Please hold on to happy memories and thoughts of me, and smile.
At her request there will be no services.
