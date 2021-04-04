Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
Linda Lorraine Gonderman Baker may have only been with us for 62 years, but the impact she had on everyone will last forever. Our Heavenly Father finally freed her of pain and suffering and allowed her to rest on Wednesday, March 24, 2021 at 5:45 am. She was born August 6, 1958 in Los Angeles, CA to Carl M. Gonderman and Donna R. Gonderman. Her siblings include Joyce McCloskey, Teena Gonderman, Patty Gonderman, Brenda McCoy and Tim Gonderman.
Linda will forever remain in the hearts of her children Carl E. Gonderman, Sarah A. Tomisser, Desiree N. Brunmier and stepchildren Daniel Baker and Destini Baker. She was a proud grandma to her grandchildren who were her saving grace, and all her memories will be lived through them: Chase L. Tomisser, Molly A. Dauenhaurer, Lilly L. Dauenhaurer, Baylee R. Tomisser, Journey L. Gonderman, Cole E. Gonderman and Maximus S. Robison.
Linda was an amazing caretaker who taught her daughter Desiree those skills who in turn used them to take care of her. The bond between them is unbreakable. Without hesitation, Linda raised her son Carl’s children, and he will forever be thankful. He will keep his promise to her and make her proud. Her oldest daughter Sarah loved making her mom proud and she got Linda’s creativity and smile.
Linda loved dancing, music, going to concerts, camping, being crafty, giving gifts, being on the back of a Harley, having get togethers, being goofy, the beach, jewelry, making holidays special for everyone and being a grandma. She wasn’t afraid to put up a fight when it came to those she loves. She was full of love, life and laughter and a smile that no one will forget. Linda had a heart of gold and an endless amount of unconditional love for everyone she knew.
The last 7 years of her life she was battling stage 4 cancer, but even through all of her suffering, she smiled, didn’t give up and continued blessing others. She wants us to know the pain is over and she is dancing with all her loved ones in Heaven.
Mom, grandma we know you’ll always be with us. Thank you for everything. We will all think of you when we eat ice cream and know that we love you more than chocolate chip cookies!
