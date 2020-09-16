Linda Lee Hofstad, age 77, a longtime Sunnyside resident, passed away September 7th, 2020. Linda was born October 3rd, 1942. She was born and raised in Toppenish, WA where she received her early education. She was a proud Yakama Native. She loved to tell stories of her days as a gogo dancer. She took joy in being a caregiver, then later in life she retired from the Yakima Bait Company. She was the life of the party and brightened any room she entered. There wasn’t a single person that she met that didn’t fall in love with her instantly. We will miss her spunky, sassy and energetic personality. She loved spending time at the casino with her husband a.k.a her ‘Big Guy.’ Her most treasured moments were with her family and friends.
Linda is survived by the love of her life Don Hofstad of 34 years, her five children, Dirk, Danny, Deedee Wagoner, Donelle Deleon (Luis), Tommie Jo Adkison (Danny) and her step sons Ken Hofstad and Tim Hofstad. Also her many grandchildren, Trina, Trishia, Mackenzie, Devinn, Kristy, Nathan, Evan, Hannah, Cody, Shayna, Hunter, Rylee, Jayce, Danyl, Gabe, Katie, Conner, Nora and Maddie. Linda also had 14 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Survived by her sisters, Carole Frady, Patty Milam, Darla Allen, Barbara Dobbs, Sharon Harris, Julia Shirley, Kay Clampitt, and mama Sarah Allan and her brother Ronnie Shirley. Linda was preceded in death by her parents Aubrey and Virginia Shirley, her brothers Richard and Bobbie Shirley and her sister Pam Shirley.
Until we meet again, we love you momma.
