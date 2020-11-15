Keith & Keith Funeral Home
Linda Lee Hayes, born February 9, 1961, passed away peacefully after a short battle with pneumonia and sepsis.
Anyone that knew her will always remember her vibrant personality. She knew how to make you laugh. She attended Prosser High School and received an Associate Degree in Applied Science at Griffin College.
Linda loved to travel, especially to ocean beaches. She lived in Alaska, Utah, Florida and Louisiana before settling in Yakima, Washington. She loved to refinish furniture and loved her cats.
She is survived by her sister Nancy (Hayes) Choate; brothers William Glenn Hayes and James (Jimmy) T. Hayes; along with nieces and nephews, Elizabeth Hayes, Tayler Alred, Cameron Hayes, Bryce Lyon, Ryan Lyon, William Hayes and Sean Hayes. She is preceded in death by her parents Meryl J. Hayes and William (Bill) A. Hayes.
There will be no service. A Celebration of Life will be held at a to be determined date. Donations can be made to Merit Resources. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.keithandkeith.com.
The family would like to thank the doctors and nurses who took such good care of her at Virginia Mason Memorial Hospital.
