Linda L. (Gilmore) Berukoff

Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
Linda passed away unexpectedly on January 30, 2020, joining several of her loved ones in Heaven. Linda was born June 13, 1961 to Darlene Cross and Willard Gilmore in Yakima, WA. Linda was the second oldest of five and only girl, making her a strong and independent woman. She loved her four brothers very much and had a special bond with each one. However, no bond she had was greater than the one she shared with her mother, Dar.
Linda spent her younger years growing up in Gleed, WA, attending schools in Naches Valley. At a young age, Linda married Alex Berukoff with whom she had three children while living in Corpus Christi, TX. The family relocated to Missouri for a short time and eventually found their way back to Yakima, WA where Linda lived the remainder of her life. She enjoyed fishing, camping, gardening and family gatherings. Years later, she was blessed with a fourth child, Jesse Prince, whom she adored dearly. She loved the opportunity to be a mom again, as her other children were then teenagers. Linda’s life was transformed, and she appeared to be the happiest she’d ever been during this time.
Anyone who knew Linda would agree she was a strong and tough woman who valued family over anything else. She was happiest when all her children were with her and her siblings were close. She also kept a special place in her heart caring for animals and anyone less fortunate. Linda was a beautiful woman on the inside and out with a smile that could light up any room. Linda will be dearly missed by the many who loved and knew her.
Linda was preceded in death by both her parents, Darlene Cross and Willard Gilmore, and her eldest brother Anthony “Tony” Gilmore. Linda is survived by her brothers, Terry (Jackie) Gilmore, Jimmy Gilmore, and Steve (Jen) Brownlow. She is also survived by all her children, Tamara (Chuck) Harrah, Natasha Berukoff, Alex Berukoff and Jesse Prince. She had two grandchildren, Brittney and Joshua Harrah. She is also survived by several nieces, nephews, uncles and cousins.
Private Services will be held. Brookside Funeral Home is caring for the family. To leave a message or memory for the family please go to www.brooksidefuneral.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In