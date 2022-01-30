Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
Linda Kabich, 68, of Yakima, peacefully passed away on January 25, 2022. She was a girl with a big heart. You know, the kind that the Grinch developed when he realized what the true meaning of Christmas was. Linda was the go-to girl when you needed a shoulder to cry on, advice on the latest fashion, or help with what to do with recycling. She had a plan for every toilet paper roll, egg carton, or Styrofoam cup. After all, she was a first-grade teacher and creative was her middle name.
Linda (Pfeifle) Kabrich was born on October 12, 1953. She graduated from Central Washington University in 1977 with a B.A. in Education K-12. She spent her life educating children. Most of her career was teaching first grade with the Wapato School District. One of her closest friends mentioned that when Linda was in the third grade, she announced that she was going to live in an old house and teach first grade. That is exactly what she did. Children migrated to her. She could raise the self-esteem of any six-year-old to the point that they felt like a hero. She loved children so much that when she married, she said that she was going to have twelve of her own. One of her latest joys was teaching with Annie at Martin Luther King Elementary. Annie was one of Linda’s first grade students a long time ago in Wapato. Linda felt that it was her greatest honor to teach with one of her students.
Linda’s interests were varied. She was passionate about Teddy bears, Elvis, and collectable toys. Linda will leave a void that cannot be replaced. She was preceded in death by her parents, Albert and Lenora Pfeifle, and her brother in law Evan Gary.
Surviving siblings are Sandra Pollitt, Portland, Oregon, Dia Gary, Ellensburg, Washington, step niece, Ginger Siemens (Robin), Spokane, Washington, and Ginger’s children, Kelvin Siemens (Caitlin), Canada, and Calysta Watkins (Brady) Spokane, Washington. She is also leaving her three closest confidants, Bev Pfieffer, Donna Smith, and Geneva Frazier. She was escorted into heaven and is now pain free resting in the arms of her Savior.
A Funeral Service is planned for Friday, February 4, 2022, at 12:00 PM at West Side Church, with viewing beginning at 10:00 AM. A private Graveside Service will be at West Hills Memorial Park. Brookside Funeral Home is caring for the family. Online condolences may be left at www.brooskidefuneral.com.
