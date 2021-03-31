Rainier Memorial Center
Linda Joy Van Horn, 69, of Yakima passed away on March 25, 2021 at Cottage in the Meadow.
She is survived by her daughter, Angela Wahl; and grandchildren, Derek, Trevor, and Nathan, Wahl; and nieces, Lorena and Lorna.
Linda is preceded in death by her husband, Gary Van Horn; parents, Arnold and Anna Narverson; and several brothers and sisters.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to Community Alliance Church.
A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Friday, April 2, 2021 at Community Alliance Church.
