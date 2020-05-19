LINDA JEAN COLEMAN, 73, of Nocona, passed away May 14, 2020, at Grace Care Center in Nocona, TX.
Linda was born in Gainesville, TX to her parents Helen Banks Faulkner and Tom Faulkner. She and her sisters, Sue and Margaret, were welcomed into the family of George Weaver of Nocona when Helen later married George and she was proud to call him her daddy for the rest of her life.
She attended Midwestern State University and graduated with a degree in English. Throughout her career she worked as an educator. Later in life, she graduated from Heritage University in Toppenish, WA and received a Master’s degree in school counseling.
Linda had a special love for babies and for helping mothers having difficulty nursing infants. She was a La Leche League counselor and was a great comfort for many distressed young mothers who called her for advice and physical aid. She unfailingly went from her home to theirs at all hours for many years.
She married Dan Coleman of Nocona in 1967 and they lived in Wichita Falls, TX, until 1980 when they moved to Yakima, WA. Together they had three children.
She is survived by her three children and their spouses: Suzanne Voldman and Kory of Yakima, WA; John Coleman and Heather of Fort Worth, TX; and James Coleman of Kent, WA. She is also survived by three grandchildren and her brother, George Weaver of Nocona, TX.
A memorial will be held at a later date.
The family would like to thank the Grace Care Center for the loving care they provided in the last years of Linda’s life.
