Keith & Keith Funeral Home
Linda Faye Rogers, 73, of Yakima went to be with her Lord and Savior June 20, 2020.
She was born on November 3, 1946 in Pocola, Oklahoma to Robert Lowery and Evelyn Lowery. On December 30, 1963 she married Dwain Rogers; she travelled between Germany and Pocola while Dwain was in the Army. During this time they had two children: Shelly (Rogers) Miles, and later, Keith Rogers.
Eventually, they settled in Washington State. In 1986, Dwain passed away. Sometime later, she met her companion Tom LaFontaine and they had spent a lot off-time together over the next 20 years. Sadly, in 2009 Tom passed away also.
Linda enjoyed travelling, performing music, and most of all loved spending time with her friends and family, especially her grandchildren.
What made Linda the happiest was serving in her church. She would sing, help organize potlucks, clean, and was a prayer warrior. She would bring her karaoke machine to the nursing homes, sing with the patients all to see the patients smile. Linda was charismatic, caring, and most of all kind. She loved everyone and would do anything from the kindness of her heart.
In the coming years, Linda met her partner, Vaughn Bums. We would like to thank Vaughn for being a partner, a love, and a best friend to Linda making her last years wonderful.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Howard Dwain Rogers; partner Tom LaFontaine; parents, Robert and Evelyn Lowery, and brother Robert Lowery Jr.
She is survived by partner Vaughn Bums, her two children, Shelly (Rogers) Miles and husband Steve, and Keith Rogers and wife Jaimi; siblings Maelene Goins, Rayford Lowery, and Leta Farmer; grandchildren Marissa and Kaleb Rogers, and many nieces and nephews.
Private graveside service will be held at West Hills Memorial Park. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.keithandkeith.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In