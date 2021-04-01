Keith & Keith Funeral Home
Linda Colleen Russell (Guffey), age 76, was born October 13, 1944 in Portland, OR and was called home on March 25, 2021 in Yakima, WA. Linda spent her early years in Portland with her parents Donald (Bob) and Mary Ellen Guffey, and older brother Bobby, and enjoyed the company of her large extended family including many aunts, uncles, and cousins. The family moved to Yakima, WA where Linda attended West Valley High School and met the love of her life and future husband Richard (Dick) Russell. They married November 13, 1961 and although they moved around, they eventually settled back down in the Yakima Valley where they raised their four children, Dan, Jennifer, Dennis, and Doug.
Linda worked as a legal secretary in the ‘80’s, but her favorite job was being a mom and grandma to her family that she was extremely proud of. She enjoyed all social gatherings including family reunions, get-togethers, as well as camping and fishing with her family and friend JoAnn VanValey. She also loved staying up late and playing cards, bingo, and slot machines with her friend Loy Donaldson. She was the biggest fan and cheerleader for her grandkids and was always there to cheer them on at their sporting events, and celebrate their birthdays and graduations.
Linda is preceded in death by her parents Donald “Bob” and Mary Ellen Guffey, brother Bobby Guffey, sister Jodi Guffey, cousin Nancy Kay, and good friend Bobbi Khile.
Linda is survived by her husband Richard (Dick) Russell of Yakima; son Dan Russell (Rossana) of Yakima; daughter Jennifer Rison (Troy) of Selah, WA; son Dennis Russell (Terra) of Gleed, WA; son Doug Russell of Selah, WA; sister Pam (Dave) of Shelton, WA; brother Pat (Cindy) of Olympia, WA; and brother Mike (Jacque) of Tenino, WA, as well as 13 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren, and many cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Linda was a very kind hearted and caring person to everyone that she met. She was always there to talk to (as long as it was after 10 am) and was the go to family historian and always had the latest family news. Linda was truly a light to anyone that knew her and will be deeply missed by so many.
Visitation will be held from 4:00-8:00 p.m. at Keith and Keith Funeral Home on Friday, April 2, 2021.
