On December 10, 2021 Linda Barnes left this earth to join her beloved husband. She fought bravely to the very end.
Linda was born on April 6, 1947 in Port Angeles. She was a most incredible, giving, loving, wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend. Her life was dedicated to making her friends and family feel loved and cared for. She loved her grandchildren and great-granddaughter beyond measure. Her joy was also found in the view she had of “the mountain” out her front window for many years. She would often call her daughter and say, “Boy the mountain sure looked pretty this morning.”
Linda was an excellent cook and most everyone who knew her had the pleasure of eating her creations. For the last five years she has missed the love of her life and longed to be with him. We will all truly miss her but know that she is celebrating with the ones who went on before her.
She is preceded in death by her husband Ralph Barnes. She is survived by her daughter Christie Kanzler and son in law Kyle, her sister Margie Hogg, her grandchildren Jessica Greathouse, Noah Greathouse, Cody Bruland and great-granddaughter Adalynn Bruland.
A Graveside Service will be held on Thursday, December 16, 2021 at 10:00 am at Grandview Cemetery in Grandview, Washington. Brookside Funeral Home is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
