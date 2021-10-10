Shaw & Sons Funeral Home
Lillie Lucille (Lincoln) Nance, 86, passed away on October 1, 2021 at Cottage in the Meadow. She was born on May 27, 1935 in Olmsted County, Minnesota to Seth Elwin and Marian Katherine (Bernard) Lincoln, the oldest of five. The family moved to Washington state in 1941. Their property included beachfront on Hood Canal. When they moved there, Lillie’s mother told their father that he must teach the kids to swim because they will always be playing in the water. He did teach them to swim, and Lillie spent most of her time in the water. She lived in Alaska for some time and made her last trip to Anchorage and Homer in 2007.
Lillie married James Nance in March of 2003. They found happiness and laughter together for over eighteen memorable years.
The activities Lillie liked were raising roses, watching the birds in the yard, and quilting especially. She sewed all of her quilts by hand. One of her quilts will keep Jim warm this winter. She also enjoyed traveling and visiting friends, which were many. She never refused a morning banana.
Lillie is survived by her husband James, son Robbie Ferguson and daughter Becky Edlund, two grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, and siblings Earl Lincoln and Arlene Schauer. She is preceded in death by her parents and her daughter Pegeen Miklus.
Shaw & Sons Funeral Home is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.shawandsons.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log in