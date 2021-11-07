Lillian Violet (Knopp) Benningfield

Lillian Benningfield, 92, went to be with her Savior on November 3, 2021, from the Peach Tree Senior Living in Yakima, Washington. Lillian was born on October 16, 1929, in Kaln, North Dakota. She married Max Benningfield on September 14, 1952, in Billings, Montana in a double wedding. Lillian spent most of her life as a homemaker, and in her remaining years she was called “Sunshine” by her friends. She was a great testimony in her deep faith in her Lord, Jesus Christ. Lillian is survived by her four children: Kathy Vetsch (Dick), Virginia West (John), Gene Benningfield (Shelley), all of Yakima, WA and Gordon Benningfield (Linnea) of Richland, WA. There are 11 grandchildren and 24 great grandchildren. Lillian is preceded in death by her late husband, Max Benningfield.
A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, November 10, 2021, at 2:00 PM at the Rainier Memorial Center, 2807 Terrace Heights Drive, Yakima, WA.
After the service there will be a public burial with a dessert gathering in the adjoining hall.
