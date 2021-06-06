Lillian “Annie” Umipig Hoard was born September 7, 1951, in Yakima, Washington to Salvador and Trinidad Umipig. After a courageous 2-year battle with pancreatic cancer, she passed peacefully in her home on May 15, 2021 surrounded by family.
Following graduation from Wapato High School in 1969, Lillian attended Yakima Business College, then began a long career in state and federal government with the Department of Social and Health Services, Corrections, and Federal Probation and Parole, retiring in 2014.
In addition to being a most doting grandmother, Lillian was a serious Seahawks fan who rarely missed a game. After retiring she also took a renewed interest in flower gardening and growing poppies. She loved poppies because she loved the Wizard of Oz!
Lillian was determined to live a full life, regardless of her diagnosis. Despite a fear of flying, she made her first trip to Maui, Hawaii in 2019, joined by 25 family members. Lillian was quiet, soft spoken and not at all adventurous, so her decision to zip line caught everyone by surprise. She had a blast! It was the trip of a lifetime for her.
She is survived by her husband, Richard Hoard, son Christopher Deaderick of Seattle, daughter Lianne Ramirez and grandchildren Jamilynn, Kingston and November of Yakima, sisters Linda (Jake) Moll of Newport, Virginia and Ruth (Gregg) Broyles of Yakima, and brother Michael (Pamela) Umipig of Hershey, Pennsylvania along with nephews and nieces Tony Moll, Larissa (John) Newman, Jacob, Alyssa and Madison Newman, Jonathan, Tani and Calli Umipig, Alex Broyles and her beloved dog Ruby. She was preceded in death by her parents and infant brother Constante.
Lillian’s family wants to thank the entire staff of North Star Lodge – specifically Doctor Siva Mannem and Nurse Navigator Geri Catton for their professional, tender care. Thanks also to Compass Care for their respectful attention during Lillian’s journey.
The day before Lillian passed, she was heard saying “I just don’t want you to forget me.” Dear wife, mother, sister, grandma, auntie, and friend – you will always be on our minds, forever in our hearts. You are now in a place even greater than Maui or the Land of Oz. There is no place like home.
Donations can be made in memory of Lillian to North Star Lodge or Compass Care through the Memorial Foundation’s website, www.memfound.org. A celebration of life will be held at the Wapato Filipino Community Hall, 211 W. 2nd Street, Wapato on Sunday, June 13, from 12 noon to 3 pm. Michael Umipig will present the eulogy at 1 pm.
