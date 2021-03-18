Valley Hills Funeral Home
Lilivon Darlene Godfrey passed away on 3/15/2021 at her residence. Lily was born on 3/03/1938 to Ty and Lilivon Bolt. She was raised in Glenwood, WA with her six brothers and sisters, graduating from Glenwood HS in 1956. She then moved to Yakima and attended Charm Beauty School. She worked for 10 years in a nursing home, and many years as a fruit packer, retiring from Pacific Fruit. Lily was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
She is survived by husband, Lee Godfrey; sons Doyle Urquhart (Christie) and their children, Dustin, Brad (Susan) and Katelyn (Malcolm); Jess Urquhart (Kim) and sons Jason, Billy (Tryneil), and Cory (Hannah); Earl Urquhart (Charity) and sons Brandon (Chantel), Jacob, and Isaiah; 9 great-grandchildren with one on the way; siblings Jim Bolt, Lillian Andrig, and Shirley Burril; and step children Susan White, Mark Godfrey, and David Godfrey. She was preceded in death by her parents Ty and Lilivon Bolt; siblings Mary Ladigas, Helen Eaton and Roy Bolt; and her son Loren Raymond Urquhart who passed away in 1967.
Visitation will be held at Valley Hills Funeral Home on Friday, 3/19/2021 from 4:00-7:00 pm. Address is 2600 Business Lane in Terrace Heights. Graveside Services will be Saturday, March 20, 2021 at 1 pm at Mt. Adams Cemetery in Glenwood, WA.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In