Keith & Keith Funeral Home
Lilia R. Ygona passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at Cottage in the Meadow in Yakima, Washington. She was surrounded by her loving husband, Oscar and her loving son, Brian. Lilia was born on February 27, 1952 in Cebu City, Philippines to Susana and Diosdado Rafanan.
A caring and kindhearted person, Lilia loved to cook and bake. She was known to make some of the best food in the family, specializing in Chinese and Filipino food.
Lilia was preceded in death by her brother Robert Rafanan and parents Susana and Diosdado Rafanan. Lilia is survived by her husband Oscar, son Brian, sister Loly, brother Eddie and his wife Mercy, sisters in law and brothers in law. Lilia was loved by her nieces and nephews and will be deeply missed. May she rest in peace.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.keithandkeith.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In