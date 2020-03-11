Valley Hills Funeral Home
Lila Angeline Wade “Mymie” went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, February 29th, 2020 at her home where she had lived for over 70 years.
She was born September 29th, 1932 in Bracketville, TX to the Elizabeth Clerance Goosby and Robert Connor. She had four sisters and one brother. She is preceded in death by her parents, sister Josephine Goosby, brother Clarence Goosby, sons Wilbert Wade, Leonard Wade, and Charles Wade, and grandchildren Ramona and Leonard Jr.
Lila was married to Lawrence “Sunny,” whom she lovingly cared for until his passing. They spent many years traveling to Hawaii, Texas, Portland, Seattle and Moses Lake. They spent the majority of their time attending church, fishing, and gardening. They had a deep love and affection for children whether it be family, neighborhood children, or foster children.
Lila believed in loving the Lord and working hard. She worked numerous jobs throughout her life including housekeeping for the Kirk Family, a DHS Foster Care Parent, and a cannery worker. Her favorite job throughout the years was working for the Yakima Public Schools as a bus driver where she adopted everyone single one of the kids on her bus as her own. Lila also spent many hours volunteering and ministering to people at the Union Gospel Mission.
Lila attended numerous churches, and was known for witnessing through her songs and testimonies. Due to health reasons and not being able to attend church as she had in the past, she held prayer groups within her home and would have morning prayer by phone with numerous people in the community.
Lila will be thoroughly missed by her sons Arthur (Robin) Wade of Tacoma, WA, Lawrence JR Wade of Seattle, WA, and John (Dorothy) Wade of Seattle, WA; sister Josie Lee Goosby-Seward of Portland, OR, daughter-in-law Chris (Wilbert) of Yakima, WA, five grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, three godchildren, a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins, and her companion pet JOEY.
A Celebration of Life has been scheduled for Saturday, April 18th, 2020 at 1:00 pm at Greater Faith Baptist Church (816 S. 6th St., Yakima, WA 98901) with a reception to follow immediately at the church. Please visit www.ValleyHillsfh.com to share a memory or condolence with the family.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In